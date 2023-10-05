The Ministry of Justice took up the nationalization of the “Shell” gas station network. It belongs to the Russian Eduard Khudainatov

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to nationalize the assets of the sanctioned Russian Eduard Khudainatov. In particular, itʼs about "Alliance Holding" LLC, which manages the network of "Shell" gas stations.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

Also in the list of Khudainatovʼs assets are "Todwick Holdings Ltd", "Cicerone Holding BV", "Bogstone Holding BV", "Invest-Region" LLC, "Eatongate Holdings Limited", "Alliance-Ukraine Oil Company" LLC, "Rentoil" LLC, "Alliancesukraina" LLC, LLC "Alliance Oil Ukraine".

Khudainatov is the owner of the "Independent Oil and Gas Company" and former first vice president, deputy chairman of the board, member of the board of directors of PJSC "Rosneft".

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Russian businessman supplies fuel for the needs of Russiaʼs state defense complex with the help of enterprises under his control and pays significant taxes and fees there.