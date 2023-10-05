Switzerland has planned the return of Ukrainian refugees home. They offer $1 000 to $4 000 in aid

The State Secretariat for Migration of Switzerland and the cantonal authorities have developed a temporary strategy for the voluntary return of Ukrainian refugees to Ukraine.

"Swissinfo" writes about it.

The strategy states that the status of temporary protection for Ukrainians will be canceled in 2024-2025, that is, two or three years after the start of a full-scale war. Switzerland plans that after the cancellation of this status, 70 000 Ukrainians will return home, and 80% will return voluntarily. Swiss authorities expect the process to take six to nine months.

Ukrainian refugees will be offered financial assistance from $1 090 to $4 355 per person. It will depend on when the Ukrainians will leave. The sooner the temporary protection status expires, the greater the assistance.

The strategy assumes that people who stay in Switzerland for a long time will be less likely to want to leave. The State Secretariat for Migration believes that 20%, or 14 thousand, of Ukrainians will seek to stay in the country.