”Such cases are unacceptable.” The head of GUR Budanov commented on the attack by Kraken soldier on policemen in Kharkiv

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, called the behavior of fighters, presumably from the Kraken special unit, who attacked policemen at a checkpoint in Kharkiv unacceptable.

Budanov told "Babel" about this.

"My opinion regarding the incident at the checkpoint in Kharkiv is very simple: all representatives of the law enforcement agencies must be guided by laws and an oath. It is an axiom to know and respect the rights and responsibilities of everyone who performs their official duties. Both scouts and policemen are integral components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. We all have one enemy — Russia, and only our persistent joint work can ensure success in the difficult struggle for the freedom of the Ukrainian nation. Of course, stories like the one in Kharkiv are of no use. Therefore, in general, I have an extremely negative assessment of this unpleasant incident, such cases are unacceptable," said Budanov.

He added that the confrontation between his own is the way to the abyss. He emphasized that Ukraine is a civilized state, where the force of law operates, which clearly regulates who should do what and how.

What happened?

On October 1, a video from the body camera of a policewoman who was at one of the checkpoints in Kharkiv appeared on social networks. In it, a group of armed men put police officers on the ground, and one of the attackers said that they were being stopped, searched and interfered with without reason. He introduced himself as a fighter of the special unit of the Intelligence Kraken (military unit A0458).

"We train every day so that you stand here calmly so that you check that no reconnaissance and sabotage group enters here. You should help us, not look for enemies among us, you hear? We are training because tomorrow we are going on a combat mission, and my boys must be able to protect you. So that this kind of bullshit doesnʼt happen again, and pass it on to other posts," one of the gunmen said in the video, after which the group of men left.

After that, the National Police announced that it had initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 345 of the Criminal Code (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer), which is punishable by up to 3 years in prison.