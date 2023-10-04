Britain: Iran showed Sergei Shoigu missiles of a new type, although he had previously categorically denied their existence

Iran actually admitted that it violated the UN non-proliferation resolution when it published a photo of a meeting between the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The British Ministry of Defense recalled that on September 20 of this year, Shoigu was shown missiles of the SAM 358 type designed to destroy air targets and LACM 351 for ground strikes in Iran. In 2022, the British frigate HMS Montrose apprehended smugglers in the Arabian Sea who found these allegedly secret missiles. Iranʼs representatives at the UN then denied that these missiles were Iranian.
The agency says that the Iranians have been supplying the Houthis in Yemen with LACM 351 since 2019. They hit targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
- At the end of September, the American Institute for the Study of War wrote that after October 18, Russia will "legally" be able to buy long-range missiles from Iran, as the term of UN Resolution 2231 from 2015, which imposed sanctions and limited the sale of weapons to Iran, expires.
- This is indicated by the fact that on September 20, Shoigu was given a tour of the arsenal of drones, missiles and air defense in Iran. In particular, he was shown the Paveh cruise missile, Ababil and Fattah ballistic missiles, as well as the new Shahed-136 drone launcher.
- According to intelligence, including Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is most interested in Fateh-110 ballistic missiles and hypersonic Zolfaghar. The first has a warhead weighing up to 650 kilograms and is capable of flying at a distance of up to 300 kilometers, while the second has a warhead of up to 580 kilograms and a range of up to 700 kilometers.