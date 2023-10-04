Britain: Iran showed Sergei Shoigu missiles of a new type, although he had previously categorically denied their existence

Iran actually admitted that it violated the UN non-proliferation resolution when it published a photo of a meeting between the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The British Ministry of Defense recalled that on September 20 of this year, Shoigu was shown missiles of the SAM 358 type designed to destroy air targets and LACM 351 for ground strikes in Iran. In 2022, the British frigate HMS Montrose apprehended smugglers in the Arabian Sea who found these allegedly secret missiles. Iranʼs representatives at the UN then denied that these missiles were Iranian.

The agency says that the Iranians have been supplying the Houthis in Yemen with LACM 351 since 2019. They hit targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.