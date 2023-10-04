An “invisibility cloak” was created in Ukraine. It protects soldiers from enemy thermal imagers and drones

On the basis of the Brave 1 defense cluster, protection against Russian thermal imagers and drones with thermal imaging cameras — the so-called "invisibility cloak" — was created in Ukraine. It blocks heat radiation and makes fighters invisible to the enemy.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The raincoat has high protection against rain and sleet, and is also compact and light, weighing up to 2.5 kg. Also, the raincoat does not burn and protects against high temperatures.

Fedorov released a video with a finished sample that successfully passed field tests.

"The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front. We need even more," the deputy prime minister wrote.