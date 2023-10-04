Bloomberg: Hungary offers to give Ukraine only half of the aid from the EU

Hungary offered to split the aid package for Ukraine from the European Union. Itʼs about the total amount of €50 billion, which the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants to cut in half.

"Bloomberg", citing a source, reports that there is a consensus in the EU on providing support to Ukraine, but Hungary is trying to block the decision.

Last week, Hungary informed the EU member states that "for now, €25 billion will be enough for Ukraine to agree." Brussels planned a program to support Ukraine in the amount of €50 billion — payments are calculated for 2024-2027.

According to the sources, Budapest wants the EU "halfway" through this payment period to assess when another €25 billion can be provided to Ukraine based on needs.