NABU informed the mayor of Sumy and his accomplice on suspicion of bribery

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported the suspicion to the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, and the director of the cityʼs infrastructure department, Oleksandr Zhurba. They are charged under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code in receiving a bribe, which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the suspects demanded 2.13 million hryvnias from a local company engaged in garbage removal. In case of non-payment, they threatened to disrupt the business.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. The prosecutor will insist on custody with the alternative of bail. The investigation is ongoing.