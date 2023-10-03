A serviceman killed two other servicemen in Kyiv. The shooter was declared of the suspicion

On the night of October 2, a soldier of one of the military units in Kyiv killed two servicemen.

This was reported in the press service of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

As the investigation established, after the 24-hour shift, the soldier drank alcohol with his two fellow officers. A conflict arose between them, and the soldier shot both colleagues with a standard weapon, after which he tried to flee the scene of the crime. The shooter was detained by law enforcement officers. A Kalashnikov assault rifle with cartridges was seized from him.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion under Clause 1, Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — deliberate killing of two or more persons. He faces imprisonment for up to fifteen years.