The Defense Forces destroyed 360 invaders and 111 units of their equipment over the past day

The Defense Forces eliminated 360 occupiers and 111 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day. Since February 24, 2024, the Russian army has lost 279 440 soldiers. 35 combat clashes took place during the day.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

35 combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the occupiers launched 8 missile and 47 air strikes, carried out 27 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian objects of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation also attacked Ukraine with 7 Shahed-136/131 type strike drones from the southeast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 enemy Shahed. As a result of the attacks, civilians were killed and wounded. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.