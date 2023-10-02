The head of the Holodomor Museum, Lesya Hasydzhak, sued for body shaming

The head of the National Museum of the Holodomor, Lesya Hasydzhak, filed a lawsuit against lawyer Klym Bratkivskyi due to body shaming.

She announced this on Facebook.

The lawsuit concerns the protection of honor and dignity, it will be considered by the Holosiiv District Court of Kyiv. Hasidzhak demands compensation and recognition of Bratkivskyiʼs statements as discriminatory.

"This lawsuit is not only a defense of my honor, but also support for other women and a clear position: to remain silent is to free the hands of new haters," she emphasized.