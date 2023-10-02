The head of the Holodomor Museum, Lesya Hasydzhak, sued for body shaming

The head of the National Museum of the Holodomor, Lesya Hasydzhak, filed a lawsuit against lawyer Klym Bratkivskyi due to body shaming.
She announced this on Facebook.
The lawsuit concerns the protection of honor and dignity, it will be considered by the Holosiiv District Court of Kyiv. Hasidzhak demands compensation and recognition of Bratkivskyiʼs statements as discriminatory.
"This lawsuit is not only a defense of my honor, but also support for other women and a clear position: to remain silent is to free the hands of new haters," she emphasized.
- In the summer, lawyer Klym Bratkivskyi wrote on social networks that Hasydzhak "cannot head the Holodomor Museum because of his appearance." Instead, he suggested appointing a military man who has experience of being captured by the Russian occupiers as the director of the institution. Bratkivsky later deleted his post.
- The Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, condemned the harassment of Lesya Hasydzhak because of her appearance, and also noted that "professional qualities and abilities" should be the only criteria for evaluating a candidate for the position of head of the museum.