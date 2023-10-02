France will insure its companies that will invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine

The French state insurance company Bpifrance Assurance Export will insure against war risks its companies that will invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economy writes about it.

The following will be eligible for investment insurance:

all companies operating under French law and making long-term investments abroad;

credit institutions that provide credit to a foreign unit.

The insurance will protect investors and lending institutions against the risks of property damage or non-payment, non-transfer, expropriation or political violence. This covers up to 95% of the loss of the investorʼs assets or receivables.