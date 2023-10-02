”The pause is too long.” Zelensky called on the EU to work more actively on a new package of sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the pause after the introduction of the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia was too long, and such pauses increase the time of Russian aggression.

He stated this in an address to the participants of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs of EU countries in Kyiv on October 2.

"Sanction pressure on Russia is obviously not enough. This is evident primarily from the increase in the number of attack drones and airstrikes by the Russians. We need more joint work against any forms and schemes of circumvention of sanctions by Russia. Any supply to Russia that allows it to increase military production must cease. This is a clear interest not only of Ukraine, but also of everyone in the world who wants a faster end to this war," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that it is necessary to intensify the work regarding the new sanctions package of the European Union. According to Zelensky, any sanctions pauses increase the time of Russian aggression, and the pause after the 11th sanctions package "has already been too long" (it was introduced on June 23, 2023).

The president noted that sanctions should be introduced against the Russian nuclear industry — for what Russia is doing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and as a security step against the use of dubious Russian nuclear technologies.

It is also necessary to strengthen sanctions against various sectors of the economy of Russia and Iran, in particular in the field of import of equipment and chemicals. "Every Iranian strike drone that strikes European cities in Ukraine is a reason for sanctions pressure," Zelenskyy added.