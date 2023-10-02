SBU detained a spy of the Russian FSB in Kyiv. He wanted to get into the “Army of Drones” school

In Kyiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained another agent of the Russian FSB. He collected intelligence on the special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, which specialize in drones.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

To do this, the enemy spy tried to enroll in one of the schools of the "Army of Drones" in Kyiv. After enlistment, he was supposed to establish the locations of the Defense Forces training grounds, where they are trained to operate strike and reconnaissance drones.

He also planned to discover the bases of Ukrainian special forces and their drones. The invaders planned to attack them from the air.

In addition, a Russian agent walked the streets of Kyiv and recorded Ukrainian defenders in the capital. Employees of SBU timely exposed him and detained him "red-handed" — the agent was photographing one of the military units in the capital.

The Russian spy turned out to be a 49-year-old businessman from Kyiv, who was recruited remotely by a representative of the FSB two months ago. Before that, he published anti-Ukrainian posts on one of the Russian Telegram channels.

The investigators of the Security Service informed the accused about suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is currently being held in custody. The man faces life imprisonment.