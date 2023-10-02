The President signed the law on the payment of salaries of prisoners to their families

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the Law No. 9638 on strengthening the social protection of military personnel and policemen, which, among other things, provides for the transfer of salaries of prisoners to their families.

The Council adopted this document on August 24, 2023. The leader of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak explained that the salaries of prisoners (except those who surrendered voluntarily) and missing persons will be paid to their families.

During martial law, not all military and police officers can fully use their vacations. Therefore, the law provides for the payment of compensation for unused days, and in the event of death or death, this money will be paid to the family — to the wife or husband, children, parents.