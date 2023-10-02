From October 2, Bulgaria prohibits the entry of cars with Russian license plates

In Bulgaria, until the end of Monday, October 2, a ban on the entry of cars with Russian license plates will come into effect. This was reported by the head of the border service Anton Zlatanov.

"I am sure that by the end of the day [on October 2] the ban on the entry of Russian cars into our country will come into effect, and I would like to add that [these restrictions] have been in effect for trucks for several months," noted Anton Zlatanov.

He could not specify how many Russian cars enter Bulgaria every month, but noted that there are not many of them.