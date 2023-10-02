The Defense Forces destroyed 510 occupiers and 127 units of their equipment over the past day

The Defense Forces eliminated 510 occupiers and 127 units of enemy weapons and equipment over the past day. Since February 24, 2024, the Russian army has lost 279,080 soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kreminna, Bakhmut, and Donetsk, and are also counterattacking near Verbove.

During the day, 38 combat clashes took place at the front. In the area of Kreminna, the Defense Forces repelled attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region. The Russians unsuccessfully attacked Andriivka near Bakhmut.

Near the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the Russians stormed Keramika, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromayorske. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fought back.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy wanted to recapture the lost positions in the Novodarivka and Verbove areas, but the attempts failed. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and assaults near Bakhmut, the Russian army suffers losses in manpower and equipment, and is exhausted.