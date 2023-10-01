In 2025, Estonia will receive American ATACMS missiles

Along with the HIMARS fire systems, Estonia is also buying long-range ATACMS missiles from the US. They will be handed over in 2025.
This is reported by the Estonian media ERR.
Last December, Estonia signed an agreement with the United States on the purchase of HIMARS launchers, missiles and other necessary equipment. The director of the countryʼs defense investment center, Magnus Saar, said the deal includes the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles.
According to The Washington Post, the US military will begin phasing out these missiles this year. However, Lockheed Martin continues to produce 500 units per year for sale. Probably, instead of ATACMS, the Americans will use a high-precision PSR strike missile with a range of 500 kilometers, writes ERR.
- NBC News, with reference to three US officials and an official representative of Congress, wrote that Ukraine will also receive a small number of ATACMS long-range missiles.
- And the Financial Times newspaper reported that Joe Bidenʼs Administration decided not to publicly announce the delivery of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. According to the publicationʼs sources, this was done in order not to help the Russians with tips and not to encourage them to move their supply lines further from the front line.