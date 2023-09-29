In the Kyiv region, two men hid the Russian Tor air defense system — now it has been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, two men hid the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Tor" and missiles for it.

The police of the Kyiv region writes about this.

The Russian occupiers left the complex when they fled from the Chernihiv region. One of the men hid an anti-aircraft missile system in the Brovar district, and his accomplice placed two sections with 8 missiles in a rented garage box in another district of the region.

The cost of the missiles is estimated at about 30 million hryvnias. The court decided to transfer them to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The men face up to 7 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.