Russian athletes will be admitted to the 2024 Paralympics

Russian athletes will be able to take part in the Paralympics in Paris in 2024 as ordinary or neutral participants.

This is reported by "Reuters".

On September 29, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) abandoned a complete ban on the participation of Russians in the competition. Later, the IPC has to decide whether they will compete in full national team gear or compete as neutral athletes.

"At the IPC General Assembly in Bahrain, IPC members voted 74 to 65 (13 abstentions) against the proposal to completely suspend the Russian National Paralympic Committee due to violation of its constitutional obligations regarding membership," the International Paralympic Committee reported.