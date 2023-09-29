Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia for “elections” in the occupied regions of Ukraine

The government of Great Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia for fake elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported on the government website.

The sanctions freeze assets and ban travel to Britain for officials who organized and conducted illegal elections in the occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk regions and in Crimea. The United Kingdom does not and will never recognize the results of these sham elections, the government added.

11 individuals and legal entities were placed under restrictions, including the Central Election Commission of Russia, CEC Secretary Nataliia Budarina, Russia-appointed "head" of the Kherson Administration Andriy Alekseenko, as well as the head of the illegal election commission in the Kherson region Maryna Zakharova.

The British government emphasizes that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, it imposed sanctions against more than 1 600 individuals and legal entities. The list includes 29 banks, which account for more than 90% of Russiaʼs banking sector, and 129 oligarchs, whose combined net worth at the time of the raid was nearly £145 billion (about $178 billion).