The National Bank continued the exchange of small coins and old banknotes until the end of the war

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has extended the period for the exchange of coins of small denominations of hryvnia coins and banknotes of the old model, put into circulation before 2003.

This was reported in the press service of the NBU.

They can be exchanged until the end of martial law in Ukraine and for three months (90 days) after its cancellation. These are the following coins and bills:

Coins and banknotes can be exchanged free of charge at the National Bank branches:

in Kyiv: Kontraktova Square 2A;

in Dnipro: Voskresenska Street 13;

in Lviv: Kopernyka Street 4;

in Odesa: Rischelievska Street 8;

in Kharkiv: Teatralna Square 1;

in Khmelnytskyi: Volodymyrska Street 91;

This service is also provided in a number of branches of "Oschadbank", "PrivatBank", "Raiffeisen Bank" and "PUMB".

From October 1, 2019, coins with denominations of 1, 2 and 5 kopecks ceased to be a means of payment.