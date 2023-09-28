NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv. He discussed with Zelensky air defence

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

This is reported by "Reuters" and "Suspilne".

Stoltenberg has already met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed with him the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense against the background of constant attacks by Russian drones.

At a joint press conference, Stoltenberg said that the Ukrainian military is "gradually gaining ground" in its counteroffensive against Russian forces, and he is glad to return to Kyiv. The last time he was in the capital of Ukraine was in April, before the NATO summit in Vilnius.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps and French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu are also in Kyiv today.

It is known that Zelensky and the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov have already met with Shapps. Strengthening of air defense was also discussed with him.