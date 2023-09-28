In October, Russia will be able to “legally” buy long-range missiles from Iran. UN restrictions expire

Iran and Russia recently stepped up negotiations on the supply of long-range missiles, because UN resolution 2231 from 2015, which imposed sanctions and limited the Iranian side in the sale of weapons, will soon expire.

The American Institute for the Study of War believes that after October 18, when the resolution expires, the countries can finally agree on the missiles that the Russian Federation will use in the war against Ukraine.

This is indicated by the fact that on September 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was given a tour of the arsenal of drones, missiles and air defense in Iran. In particular, he was shown the Paveh cruise missile, Ababil and Fattah ballistic missiles, as well as the new Shahed-136 drone launcher.

Shoigu also discussed with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani the expiration of a UN Security Council resolution that limits Iranʼs ability to legally sell missiles with a range of more than 300 kilometers.

According to intelligence, including Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is most interested in Fateh-110 ballistic missiles and hypersonic Zolfaghar. The first has a warhead weighing up to 650 kilograms and is capable of flying at a distance of up to 300 kilometers, while the second has a warhead of up to 580 kilograms and a range of up to 700 kilometers.