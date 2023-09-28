Air defense forces shot down 34 kamikaze drones at night

On the night of September 28, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 44 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 34 of them and six more reconnaissance UAVs.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Shahed was launched from the Russian region of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda, which is in occupied Crimea. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

The regional administration has not yet reported on the destruction and victims.