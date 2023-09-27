Ukraine named the condition for withdrawing claims to the WTO due to the grain embargo

Ukraine will withdraw claims to the World Trade Organization against neighboring countries if it receives guarantees that there will be no restrictions on grain exports in the future.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka announced this on the air of the telethon.

"It is very important for us that the Polish side and other states and the European Union guarantee us that such restrictions will not happen in the future... Therefore, of course, only when we receive guarantees will we formally announce to the whole world that this the dispute is over. I think this issue will be considered last," the official said.

According to him, it is now important to launch the agricultural production licensing mechanism, which Ukraine considers to be the most appropriate step to resolve the issue.

"Suits to the WTO, as we can see from the reaction of the partners, were quite the right step," Kachka added.

From May 2 to September 15, there was a ban on the free supply of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. The embargo was introduced because farmers from Poland and other countries went on protests. Farmers complained that Ukrainian grain was settling in the countries and was not being exported further, due to which the purchase prices for grain fell sharply.

What is the conflict?

On September 15, the European Commission lifted the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, because Ukraine agreed to take measures within 30 days (in particular, the export licensing system) to avoid spikes in the price of grain. Despite the decision of the European Commission, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia (until the end of the year) unilaterally extended the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.

On September 18, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine was informed that Ukraine has started legal proceedings due to the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.