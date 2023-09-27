The Judge of the Brovary Court was declared of the suspicion of bribery

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), exposed the judge of the Brovary City District Court of Kyiv Region for a $4 000 bribe.

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

The judges informed about the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount or by an official who occupies a particularly responsible position).

According to the investigation, the judge received money from a representative of one of the parties in a civil case. He received part of the funds — one thousand dollars — earlier for the decision to demand evidence in the case.

The second part — $3 000 was paid by the judge for the decision to collect the debt in favor of the plaintiff. Upon receiving this money, he was exposed "red handed" by NABU detectives.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. He faces imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and confiscation of property.