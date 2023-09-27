“Apple” has added the Ukrainian language to its translator

In 2020, Apple created its own translation application that can be downloaded to iPhones and iPads. And now it was added the Ukrainian language there.

AIN writes about it.

Now the application supports 20 languages, including Ukrainian. The update took place simultaneously with the release of the new mobile operating system iOS 17.

The discussion about the need to include the Ukrainian language in the translator began in the winter of 2022. This was also announced on the popular American forum MacRumors.