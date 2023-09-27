SBU declared the suspicion to the former lawyer of Medvedchuk and Sharii — Rybin. He became an occupation official in the Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the collaborator Valentin Rybin, who currently heads the "organizational and legal department of the Ministry of Information Policy of the Kherson region of the Russian Federation." Previously, he was the personal lawyer of Medvedchuk and Sharii, who are suspected of treason.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Rybin went abroad and even from there called on Ukrainians to stop resisting the invaders. Later, he came to the part of the Kherson region temporarily captured by the Russians, where he became an occupation official. In his "position", Rybin massively spreads Kremlin propaganda.

In addition, the collaborator joined the party "United Russia", from which he tried to "run for office" for the so-called legislative assembly of the Kherson region.

The investigators of the Security Service informed Rybin about the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).