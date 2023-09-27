President Zelensky signed the law on a new punishment — probation supervision. The main point of it

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the introduction of a new type of punishment — probation supervision.

This is stated in the card of the law No. 9185.

In some cases, probation supervision will be an alternative to restriction of freedom. This punishment can be imposed for a period of one to five years (1-2 years for minors). It does not involve isolation from society, but imposes certain obligations on the offender. Namely:

periodically register with the authorized body on probation issues;

to notify the probation authority about a change in their place of residence, work or study;

not to leave the borders of Ukraine without the consent of the authorized probation authority.

The court may also oblige the accused:

wear an electronic bracelet, be under supervision and live at the address specified in the court decision (the term of wearing an electronic means of control and supervision is established by the court, it ranges from one month to one year);

to comply with the requirements established by the court regarding the performance of certain actions, restriction of communication, movement and leisure activities;

get a job or, on the referral of the authorized probation authority, contact the state employment service to register as unemployed and get a job if offered a position;

perform certain measures provided for by the probation program;

undergo a course of treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, mental and behavioral disorders due to the use of psychoactive substances or a disease that poses a danger to the health of other people;

to participate in activities aimed at the affirmation of Ukrainian national and civic identity.

For evasion of probation supervision, the convict may face up to 3 years of imprisonment.

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the relevant bill on August 23.