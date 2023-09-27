Hollywood screenwriters are ending a strike that lasted five months

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced that it is ending a five-month strike. From September 27, members of the professional association can resume work.
This is reported by "Reuters".
The guild, which represents 11 500 film and television writers, has reached an agreement with Hollywood. The parties are expected to sign a new three-year deal with the studios in the near future, which includes higher pay, increased health care and pension contributions, and regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting.
Guild members have until October 9 to vote on the draft agreement.
At the same time, there is no word yet on the end of the actorsʼ strike. Their union, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, represents 160 000 film and television actors, stuntmen, and more.
- In the US, actors went on strike in mid-July after failed talks between the Screen Actors Guild union and the major studios, while US screenwriters have been on strike since May. Hollywood experienced a double strike for the first time in more than 60 years, which paralyzed many film and serial projects. Unions are demanding higher royalties from studios and streaming providers such as Disney, Paramount and Netflix, as well as guarantees about the future use of artificial intelligence.
- Due to the strike, the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony was postponed by four months — from September to January 15, 2024.