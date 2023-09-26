Norway allocated one billion kroner in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with an additional one billion Norwegian kroner ($92.5 million).

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt.

"Ukraine’s civilian population has suffered greatly as a result of Russia’s brutal war. The efforts of the Ukrainian people to deal with daily attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have been heroic. They need our help to make it through another winter of war," said Huitfeldtʼs statement at the opening of the third meeting of senior officials on humanitarian issues regarding Ukraine in Oslo.

Humanitarian organizations operating in Ukraine will receive these funds: the United Nations (NOK 650 million), the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (NOK 350 million).

The money will be used to provide vital assistance to the most vulnerable sections of the population: children, refugees and internally displaced persons. They will be assisted with shelter, food, water and sanitation, education, health care and psychosocial support.