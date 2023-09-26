The former head of “Kyivvodokanal” was informed of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds

The former general director of "Kyivvodokanal" was informed of the suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was in office at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Then he, together with accomplices, appropriated almost 65 million hryvnias under the guise of expenses for the relocation of a floating pumping station to the Desna River. This process was supported by the directors of two departments of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), and there was also a corresponding order of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the inspector of the capital "Vodokanal" knew that the station was faulty and could not be transported.

Despite this, the money from the reserve fund of the budget of the city of Kyiv was spent on its relocation. At the same time, the pumping station was not moved.

During searches of the office premises of the defendants, financial and business documentation with evidence of embezzlement was found. The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.