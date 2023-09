The Ukrainian military, on the tip of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), struck the headquarters of the occupiers near Kherson, when they were holding a meeting.

"Babel" was informed about this by SBU sources.

The meeting was attended by Russian officers of the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division. Eight of them died, another seven were injured.

The video shows the precise impact of the HIMARS missile on the headquarters.