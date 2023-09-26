A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine sold weapons and ammunition in Kherson. He was declared of the suspicion

A priest of one of the local churches of the UOC MP was exposed in Kherson. He bought, kept and sold firearms and ammunition without a permit. The cleric was informed of the suspicion under part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, in September the suspect sold two "Igla" anti-aircraft missile systems designed to hit air targets and three powder charges for a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. For this he received $3 thousand.

Херсонська прокуратура

The law enforcement officers also found two hiding places with weapons and ammunition in the basement of the house and on the priestʼs plot of land. A machine gun, an AK-74 assault rifle, powder charges, grenades, cartridges of various calibers, and bayonets were found there.

The cleric will be held in custody with the possibility of posting a bail of more than 214 thousand hryvnias. The investigation is ongoing.