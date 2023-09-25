The USA has imposed sanctions on Chinese and Russian companies for supplying components for drones to the Russian Federation

Washington has imposed sanctions against 11 Chinese and five Russian companies because some of them supplied components for the production of drones that the Russian Federation uses in the war with Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

Nine companies, including the Chinese Asia Pacific Links Ltd. and Russiaʼs SMT-iLogic, participated in a scheme to supply the sub-sanctioned Center for Special Technologies with components for drones on the order of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) of Russia.

Asia Pacific Links Ltd. has already appeared earlier in the investigation into the fact that Western companies continue to supply the Russian Federation with components for the Orlan-10 drones, which it uses in the war against Ukraine. Asia Pacific Links was one of the intermediaries and main suppliers of components for Russian SMT iLogic.

According to the US Department of Commerce, six more Chinese companies were added to the sanctions list that procured parts for the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company, which are used to make drones. They are used by Iran to attack oil tankers in the Middle East and by Russia in Ukraine.

Export restrictions were also introduced against the Russian company "VSMPO-AVISMA" — a global producer of titanium, namely against its dual-purpose goods. This means that the US prohibits the sale and transfer of regulated goods and technologies to AVISMA. Their list includes the so-called dual-purpose products that can be used for military purposes. The ban applies not only to the products of the United States itself but also to the products of other countries where American technologies are used.

Device Consulting, Grant Tool, SMT iLogic, and Streloy, which deal in electronics and engineering equipment, also fell under export restrictions.