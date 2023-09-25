A Russian agent was exposed in the Czech Republic, spreading Russian propaganda

The Czech Security and Information Service exposed a Russian agent of influence in the country, who spread Russian propaganda, in particular, about the war in Ukraine, for a payment of about one thousand euros.

The press service of the department writes about it.

According to the head of the service Michal Koudelka, the agent worked on the order of one of the highest state authorities of the Russian Federation and used popular Czech figures for propaganda. It is not known who exactly.

The Security and Information Service noted that Russia influences the Czech Republic not only through this agent. For example, she is involved in the falsification of a video with the participation of Petro Pavel, where he allegedly calls on the country to join the Russian-Ukrainian war. The video was distributed by the Russian media Sputnik during the 2023 presidential election campaign.