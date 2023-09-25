Ukrainian airline “SkyUp” received permission to fly to the USA

The Ukrainian airline "SkyUp Airlines" received permission to fly to the USA, namely the FAR129 foreign air carrier certificate.

This was reported by the press service of the air carrier.

Four Boeing 737-800s — UR-SQB, UR-SQC, UR-SQF and UR-SQP — have been cleared to fly in US airspace.

As part of the certification, "SkyUp" received:

DOT approval — permission to operate an air carrier on the territory of the United States;

TSA approval — compliance with air security requirements for air transportation from/to the USA;

FAA approval — Part 129 operating specification, i.e. permission from the US Department of Transportation.

By February 24, 2022, "SkyUp" managed to transport 10 of its 11 aircraft to Europe. The last one from "Boryspil" was evacuated in April this year to the Romanian city of Iasi.

In May, "SkyUp" opened a subsidiary airline in the EU. SkyUp MT was registered in Malta. It has already received the necessary certificates for flights.