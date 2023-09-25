The independent commission of the UN believes that Russia is committing the crime of inciting the genocide of the Ukrainian people

The UNʼs independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine continues to reveal systematic torture of civilians in the occupied territories and Russiaʼs calls for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This is stated in the release available to "Babel".
In its latest report, the Commission stated that the Russians continue to harm civilians (torture, sexual and gender-based violence) and energy infrastructure. The commission is also investigating the causes of the Nova Kakhovka dam breach and its impact on the civilian population.
Russian soldiers raped and sexually assaulted women aged 19 to 83 in the Kherson region. Often members of the same family were kept in the next room, so they were forced to become indirect witnesses of the violence.
The commission is also concerned about allegations of genocide in Ukraine. For example, some statements made in the Russian state and other mass media may constitute the crime of incitement to genocide. The commission is currently continuing its investigations on this matter.
- In October, the UNʼs independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine will send a written report to the UN General Assembly within the framework of the second mandate, which was launched in March of this year. The corresponding report will be sent to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in March 2024.
- On March 16, 2023, the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine published a report. She wrote about numerous war crimes committed by the Russians in it, but not about genocide. The head of the commission Eric Möse told reporters that they had found no evidence of genocide. "We did not find that there was a genocide in Ukraine," he noted, adding that "there are some aspects that may raise questions about a possible genocide."