Russian aviation attacked Beryslav and Lvove. There are dead and wounded

Russian aviation attacked the city of Berislav and the village of Lvove in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

A woman died in Beryslav, opposite the occupied Kakhovka. Her data is now being established. A 48-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman received injuries of varying degrees. They were hospitalized. A police officer born in 1990 was also injured.

A 67-year-old man died in an air strike in the village of Lvove.

Subsequently, the Russians shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. At least six people were injured. Private houses were damaged.