General Staff: The Russians lost another 390 soldiers and 23 artillery units during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops on September 24. Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 390 soldiers killed, seven tanks, two armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems, an air defense system, 21 drones, 18 vehicles and two special vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, over 20 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy launched five missile and 57 air strikes, and also conducted 38 rocket attacks on Ukrainian military positions and civilian objects.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region but was unsuccessful. Defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut.

In the Melitopol direction in the Verbove district of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian troops are pushing the invaders out of their positions and entrenching themselves at the boundaries they have reached.