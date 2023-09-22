News

Ukraine received a €1.5 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU

Anna Kholodnova
Ukraine received the eighth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of €1.5 billion, as declared Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He also noted that the total budget support of the EU in 2023 has already reached €13.5 billion. And since the full-scale invasion of Russia, the European Union has already supported Ukraine by approximately €70 billion.