Ukraine received a €1.5 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU

Ukraine received the eighth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of €1.5 billion, as declared Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
He also noted that the total budget support of the EU in 2023 has already reached €13.5 billion. And since the full-scale invasion of Russia, the European Union has already supported Ukraine by approximately €70 billion.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in January of this year. It amounted to €3 billion.