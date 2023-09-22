In Germany, the court acquitted the suspect of exporting unique silver from Ukraine

The district court in Munich, Germany acquitted a man who was suspected of smuggling antique silver from Ukraine.

This was reported by Antenne.de.

A man brought parts of two silver plates from the 2nd to 4th centuries AD as a lot to an auction house in Grasbrunn, near Munich.

It is believed that these fragments are cultural values that were stolen after excavations in the Ternopil region in 2016-2017. The prosecutorʼs office assumed that the suspect illegally imported the artifacts to Germany in 2019-2020.

However, the court acquitted the accused. According to the judges, it cannot be ruled out that the man could have purchased the products "a long time ago from a dealer in Stuttgart" and "that the objects have been at auction for a long time."