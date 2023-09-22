The USA returned to Ukraine the artifacts stolen from the occupied territories

In the USA, President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the ceremony of returning cultural values stolen by the Russian invaders from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukrainian artifacts were confiscated by the United States: in June 2022, the US Customs and Border Protection Service detained an antique, which turned out to be a European iron ax of the 17th century. with a hammer on the back. She was illegally taken out of Ukraine.

American law enforcement officers also seized artifacts that were illegally brought to the United States from Russia: three iron axes of the 17th century, three pickaxes of the 17th century, two iron Scythian swords of the 6th century. to n. and one iron spearhead approximately 500-1200 BC. is.