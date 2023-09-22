The USA returned to Ukraine the artifacts stolen from the occupied territories

In the USA, President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the ceremony of returning cultural values stolen by the Russian invaders from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Ukrainian artifacts were confiscated by the United States: in June 2022, the US Customs and Border Protection Service detained an antique, which turned out to be a European iron ax of the 17th century. with a hammer on the back. She was illegally taken out of Ukraine.
American law enforcement officers also seized artifacts that were illegally brought to the United States from Russia: three iron axes of the 17th century, three pickaxes of the 17th century, two iron Scythian swords of the 6th century. to n. and one iron spearhead approximately 500-1200 BC. is.
- On June 9, 2023, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ordered the archaeological museum in Amsterdam to hand over 565 exhibits from the exhibition "Crimea. The Golden Island in the Black Sea" to Kyiv. The exhibits were "stuck" there in 2014 — they were taken out of Crimea even before the occupation, and for the next nine years, Russia and Ukraine argued in courts about where the exhibition should return.
- In 2014, more than two thousand exhibits were taken from the museums of Crimea to an exhibition in Amsterdam. After the occupation of Crimea, Russia and Ukraine argued about the ownership of the collection. After the exposition, 19 objects, including the legendary golden sword and shield, returned to the Museum of Historical Jewelry in Kyiv. The rest of the collection — 565 museum pieces and 2,111 storage units, with a total value of nearly €1.5 million — has become the subject of controversy.