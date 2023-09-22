General Staff: Russians tried to attack in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, but suffered significant losses

The Russian army lost approximately 480 soldiers, 6 tanks, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 274 950 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.

The occupiers tried to attack in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. They suffered significant losses in both manpower and equipment.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck the control post, the anti-aircraft missile complex, 12 times struck the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and twice — struck the enemyʼs EW stations. An enemy attack drone Shahed-136/131 was also destroyed.

Units of the missile forces hit the control post, nine artillery pieces and two EW stations of the occupiers.