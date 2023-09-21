Biden decided that the US will not transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine yet

US President Joe Biden has decided that ATACMS missiles will not be transferred to Ukraine yet, but this issue may appear on the agenda in the future.

This was reported by "Voice of America" journalist Ostap Yarysh with reference to the words of the US Presidentʼs national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

At the same time, Sullivan assured that the Abrams tanks will arrive on schedule — in the coming days and weeks, but refused to announce the details for security reasons.

On September 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed confidence that the decision to supply Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles is on the "finish line".