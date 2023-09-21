Bulgaria expelled ROC priests due to a threat to national security

Bulgaria expelled from the country the abbot of the Moscow Patriarchate in Sofia, Archimandrite Vassian (Zmeev) and two other clergymen. They threatened the national security of the country.

This was reported by Sofia Globe.

One of the priests is Archimandrite Vassian (in peace — Mykola Zmeev), the abbot of the Courtyard of the Moscow Patriarchate in Sofia. The other two were ministers of the church of St. Nicholas of Myrliki.

All three were banned from entering Bulgaria for five years. They were issued an eviction order with deprivation of the right to residence.

These priests "are connected with the implementation of various elements of the hybrid strategy of the Russian Federation regarding targeted influence on socio-political processes in Bulgaria in favor of Russian geopolitical interests."

The current leadership of Bulgaria "has set itself the task of destroying not only the socio-political and cultural-humanitarian ties between the states, but also to break the relations between the sister Russian and Bulgarian Orthodox churches."