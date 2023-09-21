The parliament adopted the draft law on national minorities

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on amendments to the Law "On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine".

Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

318 deputies voted for changes to the law, three abstained. There were no votes against.

Bringing the law on national minorities into line with European legislation is one of the requirements for starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.

In the explanatory memorandum of draft law No. 9610, the goal is to improve the legislative regulation of the rights and freedoms of national minorities, as enshrined in the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights of 1950, the Framework Convention of the Council of Europe on the Protection of National Minorities of 1995, and the European Charter of Regional or Minority Languages of 1992.

The draft law provides for free textbooks for schoolchildren who belong to national minorities, the possibility of using national minority languages in advertising, events, during the provision of emergency aid, criteria for developing a methodology for the use of national minority languages in settlements, etc.