The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 21. The occupiers lost approximately 490 soldiers killed, 3 tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 41 artillery systems and two jets, two air defense systems, 29 drones, 37 vehicles and 5 special vehicles over the past day.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: