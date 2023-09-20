The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office conducts searches in the head office of “Ukrenergo”

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is conducting searches in the head office of the NEC "Ukrenergo", as the companyʼs press service reports.

The company stated that it contributes to the investigation and voluntarily provides the representatives of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office with all the documents specified by the decision of the Pechersk District Court dated August 30.

Law enforcement officers are interested in some contracts that were the subject of an audit by the State Audit Service (SAS). The state audit of "Ukrenergo" was completed in March of this year.

"NEC ʼUkrenergoʼ is contesting the results of the SAS audit in court, as it considers them to be biased and unprofessional, and some of them are directly contrary to the law," the NEC reminded.