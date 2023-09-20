A drone targeted a large Rosneft tank with diesel fuel in Sochi

A huge tank with diesel fuel belonging to the company "Rosneft" burned down in Sochi. The explosion occurred around 05:00, after which the fire started. Locals write about a drone strike.

The local authorities have already commented on the information about the fire.

"In the Adler district of Sochi, a tank with diesel fuel caught fire early in the morning. The area of the fire is 96 m². According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. More than 60 firefighters and 15 pieces of equipment are working at the site. There is no threat of the fire spreading," noted the governor of the Krasnodar region.

The authorities did not say the cause of the strike, but local media and residents claim a drone strike because they heard an explosion before the fire.